Restaurant Thieves Try Intimidating Victims By Firing Shot Into Floor

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Shots fired inside a Miami restaurant when a pair of criminals tried to rob people having lunch.
A bullet hole marks the floor at the Tipico Hondureño Restaurant on NW 7th Avenue.
Police said Thursday afternoon the two men ordered four customers to hand over their belongings.
When a patron refused, one of the suspects fired their gun into the ground.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt during the robbery.
Both suspects were caught on a surveillance camera just before all this happened.
One suspect was around 30 to 40 years old and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, black baseball cap and black earrings on both ears.
His accomplice was 40 to 45 years old, slim-built and approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, black baseball cap and black cast on left hand. He also has a tattoo that reads “NO EXCUSE” on the right lower part of the arm.
Police are still looking for them.
If you have any information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.