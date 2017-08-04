Report: Jay Cutler Would Consider Signing With Dolphins

Ryan Mayer

The Dolphins had a scary situation unfold at practice yesterday morning as starting QB Ryan Tannehill went down with a non contact injury to his knee. It was the same knee that kept Tannehill out of several games last season due to a sprained ACL and MCL suffered in a game against the Cardinals last year. Despite early reports that no structural damage was found in Tannehill’s knee when given an MRI, reports later in the day stated that the Dolphins were concerned that Tannehill may have to have season ending surgery on the knee.

If that were the case, the Dolphins would be left with Matt Moore, David Fales and Brandon Doughty as the only QBs on the roster. While Moore filled in capably when Tannehill missed time last year, the Dolphins might look elsewhere for a starting QB. One such QB that would reportedly consider joining the team is former Broncos and Bears QB Jay Cutler. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Cutler, who is currently slated to join the FOX broadcast booth this year, would consider signing with the Dolphins if offered the starting job.

Here’s where it gets interesting: I’m told Cutler is interested in delaying TV gig to play for Gase but it’d need to be starting job/money. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 3, 2017

Cutler does have a good rapport with head coach Adam Gase as Gase was the offensive coordinator in Chicago in 2015 when Cutler had one of his best seasons. In that 2015 season, Cutler completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,659 yards with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was released by the Bears this offseason after taking a step backwards in 2016 and seemed prepared to start his broadcast career. There’s been no word of the Dolphins reaching out to Cutler yet, but the team could in the coming days depending on any further information on the severity of Tannehill’s injury.