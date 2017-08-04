Nelson Urges Tougher Sanctions On Venezuela, Including Some Oil Imports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nicolas Maduro has put the final touches on his takeover of Venezuela’s government.
The constituent assembly, put in place by last Sunday’s election, was installed Friday morning. The new assembly replaces the old that was packed with opponents of the Maduro government.
Unrest continues in Caracas with the opposition charging that the election was a fraud, rigged and Maduro is now a virtual dictator.
“Venezuela has turned into a Cuba-style dictatorship as a result of all of this stuff that went through in the fake referendum,” said Sen. Bill Nelson.
The Democratic U.S. senator met in Miami with local Venezuelans who oppose the Maduro regime.
Nelson said sanctioning Venezuelan officials is effective “because they all love to come to Miami and they love to stash cash in secret bank accounts in the safety of the Americas.”
Nelson has written to President Donald Trump, urging even tougher sanctions on Venezuela, including a ban on “at least some” imports of Venezuelan oil until constitutional order has been restored.
But he admits that’s tricky.
“You do not want to give him an excuse to say it is the Americans, the Yankees, that are trying to put their fist on your neck. It is a delicate balance,” he said.
Nelson is up for election next November. He will likely face current Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican.
