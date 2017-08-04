Matt Moore: Stepping Up Is “Part Of My Role”

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – This isn’t the first injury scare for Ryan Tannehill. When Tannehill sprained his left knee last December, long-time backup Matt Moore stepped up.

After starting the final four games of 2016, including two straight December wins over the Jets and Bills to clinch a Dolphins playoff berth, Moore is once again ready for the call.

“This is part of my role, and I’ve done this before,” said Moore; “Stepping up and being ready if need be.”

Moore has been the Dolphins’ understudy since 2011, a year prior to Ryan Tannehill’s NFL debut. Moore views his wealth of experience, especially last year’s starts, as a positive factor for his confidence.

“When you get a chance to have more than 11 guys actually playing games, it does a lot for confidence,” Moore said of Miami’s backups; “Especially at the quarterback position, I’ve gotten to play with a lot of these guys with live bullets. It’s good.”

Moore ran the offense through an efficient practice on Friday and will be taking the starting reps for the foreseeable future. After Ryan Tannehill’s hyperextension of the left knee on Thursday, the Dolphins will seek multiple medical opinions before a final decision is made.

Adam Gase endorsed Matt Moore as the starting quarterback (at least for now), but wouldn’t commit to the depth chart long term, until Tannehill’s status is clarified.

Tannehill’s uncertainty has left many to speculate the Dolphins signing a veteran like Colin Kaepernick, Jay Cutler or Tony Romo.

Moore was asked what he would say to those thinking the Dolphins need to seek a starting QB elsewhere. He took a humble approach with his answer.

“I would say I’m focused on training camp. I’m not really thinking about that. It’s a day-to-day thing for me right now and I’m focused on myself and the guys that are here right now.”

The Dolphins will hold an open scrimmage Saturday morning at 11:00 AM from Hard Rock Stadium.