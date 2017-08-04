PLAYER: Damian Sutton

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miramar Everglades

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: When you head out to see a number of events during the course of a year, you seem to come across more promising athletes than you would have ever imagined. Here is the perfect example of a football prospect who has been under the radar the past year, but began his junior season with an invite to the True19 All-Star football game this coming January in Texas. Great size, tremendous skill and a passion to play the game, you can almost guarantee that the college recruiters will be spending a little bit more time in western Broward County. Every is anxious to see what Sutton does this coming season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8251533/damian-sutton