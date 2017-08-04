Huge Fish Flips Fisherman’s Canoe; Fishermen Still Catch Fish

August 4, 2017 4:02 PM
CBS Local– As John Black and Ben Chancey sat on a canoe with their lines in the water, they noticed a large fish near the boat.

The gigantic grouper ran into and knocked over the canoe and both men fell into the water. They swam to the nearby support boat, and Chancey was able to keep hold of his line. Once on the support boat, Chancey reeled in the fish that flipped their canoe.

It was all captured on video.

Life comes at you fast, as they say, but Chancey’s line was faster.

