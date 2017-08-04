Fmr. President Barack Obama Turns 56 Today

August 4, 2017 2:46 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Happy 56th birthday to former president Barack Obama!

While we all know he was the 44th president of the United States, there some things we don’t know about him.

Here are 6 facts you may be surprised to learn about him.

    • Obama’s favorite movies are “The Godfather” and “The Godfather: Part II.”
    • He has won two Grammys from his audiobooks.
    • His favorite all-American invention is the lightbulb.
    • He is left-handed.
    • He has read every Harry Potter book.
    • He does not drink coffee.
