Cause Of Massive Fire In Dubai Tower Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The cause of a massive fire at one of the world’s tallest residential buildings is under investigation Friday morning.

Dramatic video shows the flames engulfing part of the Middle Eastern skyscraper overnight. The fire sent chunks of debris crashing to the ground.

Incredibly, everyone made it out alive.

This is the second time in recent years the Dubai building, known as “Torch Tower,” has caught fire.

The iconic Torch Tower earned its name as one of the first mega rises in Dubai, but last night it literally looked like a torch after the fire engulfed 40 floors.

The massive flames lit up the night as they spread up one side of the tower, tearing through more the 40 floors.

Burning embers and chunks of debris showered the streets below as firefighters battled the high-rise inferno.

The 86-story Torch Tower is one of the world’s tallest residential buildings with more than 600 homes. The fire started around 1 a.m., when many people inside were asleep.

Dubai fire officials say no one was hurt and the flames were under control in just two hours.

It’s the second massive fire at the tower in just over two years.

In February 2015, a blaze swallowed the building. Again, no one was injured.

Fire engineers said that fire was likely accelerated by the exterior cladding or siding which was replaced last year.

Similar cladding is blamed for fueling London’s Grenfell Tower fire in June. At least 80 people were killed as flames engulfed the building in minutes.

It’s still unclear what caused Friday morning’s torch tower fire and whether cladding played a role.