What Happens If You Don’t Protect Your Eyes During A Solar Eclipse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The once-in-a-lifetime total eclipse will attract millions of eyes but they need to have protection or else.
While it’s tempting to watch the August 21st eclipse without eye protection, doctors say doing that can leave you with a not so pleasant and permanent reminder.
During the solar eclipse, the moon will block all or part of the sun for up to three hours – something that will be visible across the U.S.
While the light from the sun that bothers your eyes may go away, the harmful rays are still there.
“During an eclipse, our normal reflexes that protect us from sun damage, such as blinking and pupil constriction, are more relaxed because the sun’s light intensity is significantly reduced,” said Dr. Mark Mugavin.
Bottom line: not wearing eye protection can damage your eyelids, ocular surface and internal structures of the eye.
To safely watch the eclipse using special glasses, click here to look at NASA-approved lenses.
Click here for more information on the solar eclipse from NASA.
