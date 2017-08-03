Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Inland Miami-Dade, Broward & Monroe From 10 AM To 7 PM   More Info On Heat Advisory | This Week's Local Forecast

Ryan Tannehill Leaves Dolphins Practice After Suffering Injury

August 3, 2017 9:55 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, Ryan Tannehill

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with an apparent leg injury during Thursday’s training camp practice.

Tannehill scrambled to his right and appeared to plant his legs awkwardly.

It was a non-contact injury.

Tannehill walked with trainers into the Dolphins facility for further examination.

Matt Moore took over taking first team reps for Miami.

Tannehill missed the Dolphins final four games of last season after spraining the ACL and MCL in his left knee last December.

He has been wearing a knee brace but has shown no signs of lingering issues.

Beyond Tannehill and Moore, the Dolphins have second year QB Brandon Doughty and fourth year QB David Fales on the roster.

