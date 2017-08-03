Report: MRI Reveals No Structural Damage To Ryan Tannehill’s Knee

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – It appears the Miami Dolphins can breathe a little easier.

The NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala is reporting that Ryan Tannehill did not suffer any structural damage to his left knee.

Sigh of relief for #Dolphins. Member of org says no structural damage for Ryan Tannehill, knee same now as in am. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 3, 2017

Tannehill went down during Thursday’s training camp practice on what looked like a routine quarterback roll out.

He ran to his right and appeared to awkwardly plant his leg just before reaching the sideline.

Tannehill immediately went to the ground and was surrounded by trainers and teammates. He would get up under his own strength and walk into the training facility but did not return to the practice field.

“I saw him buckle and go down. I saw it from a distance,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. “There was no contact on the play. The initial reaction is next man up and you’ve got to just keep going and you got to keep guys going and you can’t let the air go out of practice. That’s football, and it’s going to happen somewhere in this season.”

An MRI of Tannehill’s left knee revealed no damage, per the report which sources a member of the Dolphins organization.

If the injury is indeed just a hyperextension, as was reported earlier by multiple outlets, Tannehill shouldn’t have to miss any substantial time.

Tannehill was already wearing a brace on his left knee as a result of spraining his ACL and MCL during a December game against the Arizona Cardinals last season.

He would end up missing Miami’s final three regular season games and their playoff loss in Pittsburgh.

The Dolphins will be back on the practice field Friday before the team holds an intra-squad scrimmage on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tannehill’s playing status for the immediate future is unknown but it’s likely the team will be very cautious in order to have him ready for the regular season, which begins on September 10th when Miami hosts cross-state rival Tampa Bay.