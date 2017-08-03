Beachgoers Jump In To Save Manatees Stranded On Florida Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CLEARWATER (CBSMiami) – A group of manatees washed up onto a Florida beach, leaving them stranded among beachgoers.
Those who saw the stranded animals on a Clearwater beach Wednesday called firefighters to help get them back into the water.
Firefighters, adults and kids jumped in to help the struggling animals. Video posted by the Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department shows them splashing water on the manatees.
At one point they’re seen trying to push the manatees back into the ocean.
Luckily, the group was able to eventually get them back to the Gulf of Mexico. All this as others cheered them on.
Fire Rescue officials believe the manatees may have been pushed ashore by high winds and waves that were moving through the area that day.
As for the team work, they said on their Facebook page, “A great job was done by all — firefighters and members of the public who teamed up to return the manatees to the waters of the Gulf of Mexico.”