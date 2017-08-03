These Are The Jobs Being Taken Over By Robots

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With robots becoming a bigger part of our lives, they’re also making some jobs obsolete.
Companies are looking to invest in machine technology instead of human talent leading them to replace some jobs with robots.
The following are jobs that could be replaced by robots.
- Stock Traders – Goldman Sachs has gone from 600 traders to two.
- McDonald’s Cashiers – Machines are taking orders at 600 U.S. restaurants.
- Uber Drivers – Self-driving cars are being tested.
- Home Deport Cashiers – Home Depot has turned to self-checkout counters.
- Walmart Store Accountants – Cash360 Machines have replaced them.
- Speech Therapists – Apple now has an iPhone app for this type of therapy.