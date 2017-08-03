Jay Cutler Would Be Gase’s First Call, Says Omar Kelly

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – With little news available on the severity of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s latest knee injury, fans are bracing for the worst and hoping for the best.
If Tannehill is forced to miss any time during the regular season, the Dolphins would start scanning their rolodex for available veterans.
The first name most fans would consider is Colin Kaepernick, who remains surprisingly unsigned. According to Sun-Sentinel writer Omar Kelly, Kaep may not be the first call.
So, why would Gase reach out to the retired Cutler before the not-retired Kaepernick? History.
Gase coached Cutler as Chicago Bears offensive Coordinator in 2015. The comfort and trust between the two might lead to a dialogue. Tony Romo, now a CBS analyst is another name you’ll see pop up in the rumor mill.
Stay tuned.
