Investigators Want Trump Jr. Phone Records, Emails Regarding Russia Meeting

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump starts his day at the White House and then heads to West Virginia for another campaign style rally.

The event comes as congressional investigators look for any and all phone and email records of everyone involved in the meeting Donald Trump Jr. had with a Russian attorney during the 2016 campaign.

That includes President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign chair Paul Manafort. Even long-time Trump supporters, like Republican Senator James Risch, say it’s time we know anything and everything having to do with that encounter.

“I guarantee you there were phone calls in addition to those e-mails, and I want to hear all of it,” said Risch, R-ID.

On Wednesday, The president signed a new set of sanctions against Russia, but not before calling them “seriously flawed”. Mr. Trump then turned his attention to immigration, unveiling the RAISE Act, a new merit-based system for Green Cards.

“This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy,” said President Trump.

Those opposed insist the measure is shortsighted for skewing the process too much in favor of highly skilled workers.

“There are certain areas like meat packing and tourism and agriculture that you just can’t find American born labor to do those jobs and these legal visas keep the company from going out of business or going overseas,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

The RAISE Act would also cut the number of refugees admitted each year from 110-thousand to 50-thousand.

The new proposal also calls for major cuts to family-based immigration rules that allow relatives, like siblings and children of citizens and legal residents, to apply for green cards.