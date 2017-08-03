PLAYER: Willie Davis IV

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Miami Central

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-8

WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: Here is yet another tremendous football prospect who we not only started to watch during his youth career, but have been there since his days at Archbishop McCarthy. As we brought you last fall, when he made an impression against Booker T. Washington, this is a young man who can play this game and run the ball. In fact, he is a part of easily one the country’s best backfields that includes James Cook and several other elite players. Davis is a runner who can not only power his way through the holes, with his strength, but run away from you with his blazing speed. This is yet another of South Florida’s big time underclassmen who would be the star attraction at many, many other schools!

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6488482/willie-davis-iv