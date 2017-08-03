WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

In The Recruiting Huddle: Harold Sims, III – South Plantation

August 3, 2017 11:28 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Harold Sims, III

POSITION: CB/FS

SCHOOL: South Plantation

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Here comes that next wave of talent. Football players who have already started to mature and turn heads. This is one of those versatile defensive secondary performers who had outstanding offseason, showcasing abilities at camps, combines, during the spring and the upcoming 2017 season. Watching him play, this is an athletic football player who runs well, has tremendous ball skills and is long enough where he gets to balls that many cannot. Whether he plays the corner position or safety, this outstanding rising talent is going to be special over the next two years. Had a very good True19 tryout.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6532176/harold-sims-iii

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Harold Sims, III – South Plantation

