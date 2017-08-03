In The Recruiting Huddle: Harold Sims, III – South Plantation

PLAYER: Harold Sims, III
POSITION: CB/FS
SCHOOL: South Plantation
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 165
SCOUTING: Here comes that next wave of talent. Football players who have already started to mature and turn heads. This is one of those versatile defensive secondary performers who had outstanding offseason, showcasing abilities at camps, combines, during the spring and the upcoming 2017 season. Watching him play, this is an athletic football player who runs well, has tremendous ball skills and is long enough where he gets to balls that many cannot. Whether he plays the corner position or safety, this outstanding rising talent is going to be special over the next two years. Had a very good True19 tryout.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6532176/harold-sims-iii