Miami Hurricanes Ranked No. 18 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the first time in what feels like a long time, the Miami Hurricanes are entering a new season with extremely high expectations.

Coming off of the school’s first bowl win in over a decade, a 31-14 triumph over West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl, the hope is that Miami is trending towards becoming an annual powerhouse once again.

It seems the media may agree with that sentiment. During the 2017 ACC Football Kickoff, a media poll named the Hurricanes preseason favorites to win the ACC Coastal division and play in the team’s first ACC Championship game.

On Thursday Miami received another slice of preseason positivity thanks to the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Hurricanes will enter the 2017 season ranked No. 18 in the coaches poll, which is already an improvement on where they finished last season (No. 23).

Other ACC teams inside the top 25 are Florida State (No. 3), Clemson (No. 5), Louisville (No. 17) and Virginia Tech (No. 22).

Miami began their fall training camp earlier this week, with much of the attention being focused on the competition at quarterback.

With Brad Kaaya having moved on to the NFL, there is an open competition between junior Malik Rosier, sophomore Evan Shirreffs and four-star freshman recruit N’Kosi Perry.

The Hurricanes will open their 2017 season on September 2nd against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium.