Heat Advisory Issued As “Feels Like” Temps Hit Triple Digits

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Portions of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties are under a Heat Advisory until this evening.
CBS4 meteorologist Dave Warren said the heat index values will near 110 degrees this afternoon in the inland areas.
Even though the Heat Advisory does not extend east into populated areas, the “feels like” temps there, when you factor in the humidity, will be in the triple digits.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun to avoid heat illnesses like heat exhaustion and dehydration.
With dry air moving in overhead there will be no rainfall today or tomorrow afternoon. Only a light shower may move through the area overnight with the southeast breeze.
Highs both today and tomorrow will be 94 with a low just above 80 degrees.
Moisture returns over the weekend so shower and storms will be back in the forecast with high temperatures a few degrees cooler but still above 90. Lows will be right around 80 degrees.