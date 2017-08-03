Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Inland Miami-Dade, Broward & Monroe From 10 AM To 7 PM   More Info On Heat Advisory | This Week's Local Forecast

Life In Prison For Man Who Disemboweled Girlfriend After Sex

August 3, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Fidel Lopez, Maria Nemeth, Murder, Rough Sex, Trial

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his girlfriend after she yelled another man’s name during sex is getting life behind bars.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Fidel Lopez, 26, to life in prison without a chance of parole.

Investigators said Lopez admitted to becoming a “monster” when his girlfriend, 31-year-old Maria Nemeth, called him by her ex-husband’s name during sex back in September 2015.

Lopez talked to police about what happened the night of the murder in a series of police interrogation videos.

“She changed my name,” he said. “She called me the name of the other (expletive) guy. And she said it twice and she was wrong and she was confusing me with him. At that point, I get mad. I get really, really mad.”

Police said he went on to admit he disemboweled her.

Last month Lopez plead guilty as part of a deal so he would not get the death penalty.

