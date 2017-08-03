Weather Alert | Heat Advisory For Inland Miami-Dade, Broward & Monroe From 10 AM To 7 PM   More Info On Heat Advisory | This Week's Local Forecast

Extradition Hearing For Panamanian Ex-President

August 3, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Extradition, Panama

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — An extradition hearing will be held in Miami federal court Thursday for a former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country.

Ricardo Martinelli, 65, was Panama’s president from 2009-2014.

The former president failed to appear at a December 2015 court hearing in Panama on charges that include illegally monitoring phone and other conversations of at least 150 people with an extensive surveillance system he created with public funds. He denies any wrongdoing and is seeking asylum in the U.S.

Martinelli was arrested in Miami last month on an extradition warrant from Panama. He’s being held without bond.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch