BSO: Elderly Insurance Salesman Attacked, Robbed Inside Bathroom At Deerfield Beach Park

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – Bert, a 75-year-old insurance salesman, was on his way to meet with a client in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday when he decided to make a pit stop.

He had to use the restroom so he stopped at McKeithen Park.

What happened next left Bert, who asked that we not use his last name, unconscious and without his valuables.

“I pinched myself this morning to make sure that I was here,” he said.

Bert said he was leaving the bathroom when he saw a guy standing by the door.

“He was like looking out to see, as a look out,” he said. “I knew I was in trouble.I was grabbed around the neck, thrown down to the ground, like a toy, just against the wall.”

Bert said the man who grabbed him in the bathroom appeared to be about 25 years old.

“He grabbed me so tight,” Bert said. “He was like football player. He was so strong. If you had 200 pounds of pressure pulling your throat and stopping you to breathe, you’re gonna have a problem for a while.”

At that moment, Bert thought his life was over.

“I was praying to God, because I’m a religious man and I said, ‘God, is this the way I’m gonna go? On a bathroom floor? After being a nice person all these years and so forth?” he said.

That’s the last thing Bert remembers.

“He must have put me out because when I woke up, he wasn’t there,” he said. “Nobody was there.”

Bert said the three men involved in the attack were black males around 25 to 35 years old. He was not able to provide a good description of them, however.

He said the thieves stole his iPhone, money and other valuables and left this normally careful man questioning his safety.

A police report in this case shows that Bert’s phone was tracked to the Boca Raton area, but was then shut off.

Bert, along with the Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, wants these attackers caught.

If you know who these bad guys are, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.