Dolphins OC Christensen Describes Tannehill’s “Non Contact” Injury

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins coaches and players are hoping for the best as little information has been released to the severity of Ryan Tannehill’s latest knee injury.
During Thursday’s practice, Tannehill rolled out to the right, took off and ran, and appeared to take a bad step on his left knee. He did not return to practice.
Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said Tannehill’s knee has looked “100 percent” prior to this latest setback. There were no signs of the knee being a weak point.
“I just saw him kind of buckle and go down,” Christensen said. “I saw it from a distance. There was no contact on the play. That was all I really saw.”
Asked his initial reaction after the play, Christensen said: “Next man up. You’ve gotta keep guys going and you can’t let the air go out of practice. That’s football, and [these things] are going to happen.”
But Christensen added, “from a personal level, boy, I hope it isn’t serious.”
If it is serious, backup Matt Moore will be ready to play. He started the Dolphins final four games of 2016 under center, including the playoff matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“You guys know how I feel about him. I love Matt Moore,” said Christensen. “There’s a reason we have Matt Moore here. We hope he never has to play, but if he does, he’ll be ready.”
The Dolphins return to the practice field Friday morning at 8:00 AM in Davie.