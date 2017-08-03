Climate Change Hits Home With Al Gore’s ‘An Inconvenient Sequel’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s been more than 10 years since former Vice President Al Gore released his Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”
His new film, “An Inconvenient Sequel,” continues to tackle the issue of climate change but this time, his outlook is a little more positive for the planet’s future.
The film shows Gore globetrotting, spreading his message about preserving his future and visiting impacted areas.
One of the regions figuring prominently in the film is south Florida, in particular Miami Beach.
Earlier this week, south Floridians saw the effects of heavy rain and flooding.
Gore considers Miami the most at-risk city in the world for sea level rise.
However, the former VP told CBS4’s Joan Murray he’s encouraged by the growing movement to switch from fossil fuels to wind and solar power, and renewable energy sources. He also said global emissions have stabilized.
One Comment