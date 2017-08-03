Video: Armed Crook Sticks Up Workers In Broad Daylight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are calling on the public’s help to identify a young man who robbed two men at gunpoint as they worked in a Miami neighborhood.
It happened July 5th at approximately 6:30 p.m. near N.W. 11th Avenue and N.W. 41st Street.
The two victims were standing by their work truck when the suspect approached them and pointed a black handgun at them, demanding they empty their pockets and hand over jewelry.
“Subsequently, the suspect yanked the victim’s chain from his neck and grabbed his wallet,” said Miami Police. “The suspect then forced the victim to the ground and fled the scene.”
He got away with $1,800 worth of valuables.
The offender is described as between 18 and 21 years old, about 5’7″ and 130 lbs. He was clean-shaven and was last seen running through the neighborhood on foot.
Anyone who might know this individual is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are worth up to $3,000.
