Another Arrest Made In Bass Pro Shops Break In

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Another arrest has been made in connection with a burglary at the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach last month.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Myron Love, 18, is one of four men connected to the break in. Two of his suspected accomplices have already been charged.
Now investigators need help in finding the last suspect – identified as 19-year-old Tyius D’Sean Duffy.
Surveillance video captured the four men storming into the store on July 21st and stealing weapons. Deputies have since recovered 16 firearms taken during the burglary.
