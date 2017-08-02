US Conducts Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Test From California

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The US Air Force has successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

The overnight test is the U.S. military’s own show of force in the wake of North Korea’s recent testing of two missiles capable of hitting North America.

Despite this flexing of military might, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insists the U.S. is pushing for a peaceful dialogue with the Pyongyang.

“We are trying to convey to the North Koreans ‘we are not your enemy, we are not a threat’. But you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us,” he said.

Over at the White House, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is trying to convey that while the president offered input, he did not craft Donald Trump Junior’s first statement about a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Critics call that initial recounting of the event misleading because it stated the meeting was purely about adoption with no mention of potentially getting political dirt on Hillary Clinton.

“The president weighed in as any father would, based on the limited information that he had,” said Sanders.

There was some less controversial news on Capitol Hill. Senate lawmakers, in a show of bipartisan support, voted 92-to-5 Tuesday afternoon to confirm Christopher Wray, who was President Trump’s pick to lead the FBI.

“We need leaders with steel spines, not weak knees, I believe that Mr. Wray will be such a leader,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-CA.

The 50-year-old former Justice Department lawyer, who replaces James Comey, pledged during his confirmation hearing last month to remain independent from any political pressure. Wray also testified that he was never asked to swear loyalty to the president but had he been, he would have said no.