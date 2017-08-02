MLS Owners To Vote On David Beckham’s Miami Franchise

August 2, 2017 1:59 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big day has arrived in David Beckham’s ongoing quest to bring a Major League Soccer franchise to Miami.

During a meeting of MLS team owners on Wednesday in Chicago, a vote is expected which will decide whether to give Beckham and the city of Miami a new franchise.

The vote is expected to pass, but another hurdle could be standing in Beckham’s way.

A Miami land owner is suing to block Miami-Dade county from selling a piece of land in Overtown needed to build a new stadium for the team.

MLS commissioner Don Garber will address the media at 7 p.m. with an update on the owners’ vote.

