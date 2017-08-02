In The Recruiting Huddle: Fabio Desir – Monsignor Pace

August 2, 2017 11:49 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Fabio Desir

POSITION: DT/OG

SCHOOL: Miami Monsignor Pace

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 260

SCOUTING: Here is one of the prospects that we have been on since he started to play. Despite a short move to Chaminade-Madonna, this quality junior has returned and is ready to show veteran head coach Joe Zaccheo that he will be one of the best in the Class. Recently took part in the prestigious True19 Showcase and was watched by a number of fan websites and coaches, who were impressed. A physical talent who can play on both sides of the ball. This coming season will be huge – as all eyes will be on Desir, watching and evaluating everything he does.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6416279/fabio-desir

