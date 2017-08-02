Gloria Allred Warns Broward Rape Victims Of Privacy Invasion By Investigators

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Civil rights attorney Gloria Allred criticized the Broward Attorney’s Office for their treatment of a woman who accused NFL great Michael Irvin of sexual assault.

For the first time, the world saw the face behind the explosive accusations claiming Irvin drugged and raped her last march at the W Hotel on Ft. Lauderdale beach.

Erica Berg sat silently next to Allred at a press conference Wednesday.

“She doesn’t want what happened to her to happen to anybody else and I’m proud of her for that,” said Allred.

However, it wasn’t the alleged assault the renowned women’s rights attorney said she wanted to talk about, but rather the way she said the State Attorney’s Office shamed and humiliated Berg when they decided not to prosecute Irvin.

In their closeout memo, the State Attorney said Berg takes Adderall for attention deficit disorder, publicly revealing a private medical condition.

Allred was also critical of the state for saying the victim’s inability to recall details and her inconsistent statements make it a case without a reasonable likelihood of conviction.

“Individuals such as Erica need to be taken seriously, treated with respect and dignity,” Allred added.

Last week, Irvin forcefully denied he sexually assaulted Berg. Charges were dropped against him. He called the accusation “heinous.”

Allred wouldn’t say whether Berg will be suing Irvin in civil court. She said was she wants to hear

why the State Attorney focused on the accuser and not the accused.

“I’ve never seen anything like that and I’m involved in cases throughout the country,” she said.