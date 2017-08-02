Florida Authorities Capture Inmate Who Used Peanut Butter To Escape

August 2, 2017 2:01 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Florida authorities captured the last of 12 inmates who used peanut butter to escape from an Alabama jail.

Tips led Florida authorities to a house north of West Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder announced Tuesday night that 24-year-old Brady Kilpatrick was arrested, along with his sister, her fiance and a family friend. He says two people drove him to the home from Alabama.

The inmates escaped Sunday by writing a number in peanut butter over a cell door. An inexperienced guard in a control room thought he was opening a cell, but the number released a door to the outside.

Snyder says no one has escaped from his jail in Martin County, but “I can tell you this: He won’t be getting peanut butter.”

