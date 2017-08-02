FBI Ups Ante To Catch “Trigger Happy Bandit”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI has upped the ante to catch a man they’ve dubbed the “trigger happy bandit.”
On Wednesday they announced a $15,000 reward for information which leads them to the man who robbed a TD Bank branch on SW 40th Street in southwest Miami-Dade on July 6th.
During the robbery, he brandished a weapon, fired it multiple times and demanded money from a bank employee. The amount of money taken has not been released.
He then used a stolen bakery van to make his escape. The was later found by Miami Dade police in South Miami.
The FBI said the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305) 471-TIPS.
