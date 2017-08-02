Family Claims School Didn’t Stop Bullying That Led To Girl’s Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW JERSEY (CBSMiami) — A New Jersey family is suing their daughter’s school district claiming they didn’t do enough to stop the relentless cyber bullying that led their 12-year-old to kill herself.

Sixth grader Mallory Grossman took her own life just one week before school ended for the summer. Now, her mother is making it clear who she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death – Copeland Middle School in New Jersey.

“There was a pattern of the school dismissing my concerns,” said her mother Dianne Grossman.

Dianne says Mallory was bullied for months by classmates in person, in texts and on social media.

She says two of the last harassing Instagram posts were taken on school grounds.

“In the beginning, it was teasing, name calling, exclusion, you can’t sit here, you are not welcome at this table,” said Dianne.

The 12-year-old’s family says they repeatedly took their concerns to the school, including just hours before Mallory’s death, but school representatives ignored them.

“We hope to set accountability, so maybe teachers and administrators think twice before sweeping things under the rug,” said Grossman.

The Rockaway Township School District isn’t commenting on the lawsuit.

In a “self-assessment” last year the district gave Copeland Middle School an “A” grade of 94 percent for how it dealt with bullying.

Family members say they also talked with other kids’ parents, but their concerns were dismissed.

The Grossmans have set up a nonprofit foundation called Mallory’s Army, to educate people about bullying and to prevent it. Head to mallory’s army on facebook to order a blue bracelet that the family hopes will remind kids not to bully their classmates.