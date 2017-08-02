Dolphins Activate Reshad Jones, Confirm Jay Ajayi Has Concussion

August 2, 2017 9:25 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Reshad Jones

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins updated the injury status on a pair of key players Wednesday morning.

First, the good news.

Starting safety Reshad Jones was taken off the non-football injury (NFI) list and took the practice field for the first time during training camp.

Jones suffered a minor calf injury before camp and was held out for a few days as a precaution.

2f2a9971 Dolphins Activate Reshad Jones, Confirm Jay Ajayi Has Concussion

Running back Jay Ajayi (#23) participates in a drill during day one of Miami Dolphins Training Camp on July 27, 2017. (Source: WQAM)

Now for the not-so-good news.

Jay Ajayi, Miami’s Pro Bowl running back from 2016, has been diagnosed with a concussion after taking several big hits during Monday’s full-padded practice.

He will miss Wednesday’s practice and likely a few more, though the team has yet to give a timeline for his recovery.

Ajayi led the Dolphins with 1,272 yards last season, including a pair of 200-yard rushing games. He also scored eight touchdowns and was one of the big reasons for Miami’s stretch of nine wins in ten games.

Expect second-year back Kenyan Drake to receive the bulk of the first-team carries in Ajayi’s absence, though Damien Williams should also receive some additional reps.

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch