Dolphins Activate Reshad Jones, Confirm Jay Ajayi Has Concussion

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins updated the injury status on a pair of key players Wednesday morning.
First, the good news.
Starting safety Reshad Jones was taken off the non-football injury (NFI) list and took the practice field for the first time during training camp.
Jones suffered a minor calf injury before camp and was held out for a few days as a precaution.
Now for the not-so-good news.
Jay Ajayi, Miami’s Pro Bowl running back from 2016, has been diagnosed with a concussion after taking several big hits during Monday’s full-padded practice.
He will miss Wednesday’s practice and likely a few more, though the team has yet to give a timeline for his recovery.
Ajayi led the Dolphins with 1,272 yards last season, including a pair of 200-yard rushing games. He also scored eight touchdowns and was one of the big reasons for Miami’s stretch of nine wins in ten games.
Expect second-year back Kenyan Drake to receive the bulk of the first-team carries in Ajayi’s absence, though Damien Williams should also receive some additional reps.