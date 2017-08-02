Consumer Confidence Rising Across State

August 2, 2017 7:45 AM
Filed Under: consumer confidence, Finances, Money

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – It looks we’re starting to feel a little better about our finances.

A University of Florida consumer survey found consumer confidence rose for the second straight month. The survey measured confidence in July at 97.7, which is 1.5 points higher than it was previously. The lowest index possible is a 2, and the highest is 150.

This is only the second time since March 2002 that consumer confidence has been this high in Florida.

Hector Sandoval of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research said that women, older residents and those that earn less than $50,000 a year have very positive views about their personal financial situation.

He also said that survey recipients were more optimistic about the future.

The upswing was reflected nationwide.

The Conference Board reported that the U.S. consumer confidence index rose to 121.1 in July, an increase from June’s 117.3 reporting.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

