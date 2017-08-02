Popsicles & Pizza: Generous Woman Brings Goodies To Bus Full Of Teens Stuck On I-95

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Popsicles, pizza and one tremendous act of kindness – one generous woman came to the rescue of a bus full of teenagers who got stuck on I-95.

“I gave her a big hug and I said thank you,” said Juliana.

The kids from the Hallandale OB Johnson Park teen program were on a field trip when their bus broke down.

The bus heated up as they sat on the side of the road on I-95.

“My heart broke for them. It so hot outside,” said Linda Saunders.

Saunders was driving by when she spotted the stranded kids.

“Out of the blue the Lexus pulls up. She pops out with water for us. The kids were very excited about it,” said Sam Brieon.

“Oh they were cheering. They were so happy, very happy,” Saunders added.

Saunders wasn’t done at water and tasty popsicles. She knew the kids, and the chaperones on the bus were hungry. She brought pizzas, but another bus had picked up the kids. Saunders followed them back to Hallandale.

“She brought loads of pizzas, we started giving her hugs,” said Charles Murphy.

Ask the kids, it was a true act of kindness.

Sanders was honored Wednesday night by the Hallandale mayor and city commissioners.

But what drove this woman to stop and help? She credits her parents.

“They really taught us to appreciate people and help out,” Saunders said.

A really good deed well rewarded.