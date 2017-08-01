Venezuelan Opposition Leaders Taken From Their Homes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The families of Venezuelan opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma say they were taken from their homes, where they were under house arrest, by state security agents.
Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, posted a video on Twitter of her husband being led away with the caption “It’s 12:27 in the morning, the moment the dictatorship kidnaps Leopoldo in my home.”
Tintori also said in a tweet that “they’ve just taken Leopoldo from the house. We don’t know where he is.”
Lopez was detained three years after protests against President Nicolas Maduro’s government and sentenced to more than a decade in prison on charges that include inciting protesters to violence.
He was released last month to serve the rest of his term under house arrest.
Ledezma’s daughter also posted a video which reportedly shows her father being detained by government officials. Ledezma, a former mayor of Caracas, was detained in 2015.
Their detentions come after the Trump administration announced new sanctions against Maduro one day after he declared victory in a controversial election that allows him to further consolidate power.
The U.S. had earlier warned the socialist government there’d be consequences if Maduro went ahead with Sunday’s election.
