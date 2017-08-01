Teen Struck By Hit-And-Run Driver Who Later Turns Self In

August 1, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Accident, Hit-and-run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORANGE CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — A man was arrested after killing a teen with his van and driving away.

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed on a Florida highway by a van whose driver left the scene, later calling police to say he might have hit an animal.

Orange City Police Lt. Jason Sampsell tells local news outlets the teen was struck around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Her body was found a short time later, next to a skateboard. A police officer performed CPR, but firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say 30-year-old Walter Gunther called them shortly after police arrived, saying he thought he might have hit an animal.

He was arrested after being interviewed at police headquarters on charges of leaving a deadly accident and driving on a suspended license.

The girl’s name hasn’t been released. Records don’t list a lawyer for Gunther.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch