Several Inmates Taken To Hospital, Suffering Seizures

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Crews rushed several inmates to the hospital after reportedly suffering seizures Tuesday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police said.
The inmates were at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building, also known as the Miami-Dade Metro Justice Building, at the time.
Miami-Dade Corrections officials say they were conducting a routine check when they got called to a cell holding 24 men for a medical call.
At that time, one of the inmates told officers they were not feeling well, prompting officers to evacuate the cell.
Miami-Dade Police say 4 inmates were taken to the hospital.
Corrections Officers, City of Miami Fire Rescue, and Miami-Dade Police escorted the inmates to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Two of the prisoners were listed in serious condition while the other two were taken out of precaution.
The cause of the reported seizures is unknown at this time.
Police and officials with the Corrections Dept. are investigating the incident.
The jail is currently on lockdown.
One Comment