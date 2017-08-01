Scott Kelly Binge-Watched ‘Game of Thrones’ While In Space

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (CBSMiami/AP) – Retired astronaut Scott Kelly says during his year in space, he thought a lot about another world – Westeros.

Kelly says that while he was away, he saved “Game of Thrones” to watch and “it was so good, I binged it twice.”

He also watched a lot of CNN.

Kelly spoke Monday during a panel at the Television Critics Association’s annual summer event. He was promoting the upcoming PBS documentary “Beyond a Year in Space.”

“Beyond a Year in Space” picks up where the first film, “A Year in Space” ended. It follows Scott Kelly’s last day in space and return to Earth. It will also introduce viewers to the next generation of astronauts preparing to go to space. It premieres Nov. 15, 2017.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

