Judge: Pulse Gunman’s Wife Will Get Mental Health Evaluation

August 1, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Noor Salman, Pulse Orlando

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The deadly Florida nightclub shooting that took place last year is still far from resolved.

A judge is permitting the wife of the nightclub shooter to get a mental evaluation from an expert chosen by prosecutors.

The federal judge in Noor Salman’s case said Tuesday that she can be evaluated by a psychologist or psychiatrist picked by prosecutors since her defense attorneys plan to introduce evidence related to her mental health.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to obstructing the investigation and aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, who opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.

Forty-nine club patrons were killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Salman’s trial is set for March.

The judge said Salman’s attorneys won’t be allowed to attend the evaluation by the prosecutors’ expert and that the evaluation can be recorded.

