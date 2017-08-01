Poorly Organized Emily Moving Away From Florida

August 1, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Emily, Hurricane, Tropical Depression, Tropical Storm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After drenching the central and southern parts of the state, a poorly organized Tropical Depression Emily has moved off the east coast and is out over the water.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 50 miles north-northeast of Vero Beach.

Emily had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, with some higher gusts, as it moved to the east-northeast at 12 mph.

A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected today. On the forecast track, the center of Emily will move away from Florida today and remain well off the southeast U.S. coast during the next couple of days.

Some slight strengthening is possible during the day or so, but Emily is also forecast to lose its tropical characteristics within a day or two.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Emily is expected to produce additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with isolated amounts up to 4 inches across portions of central and southern Florida.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch