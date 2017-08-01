Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On The Palmetto, I-95

August 1, 2017 5:55 AM By Bianca Peters
Filed Under: Bianca Peters, Road closure, Road Construction, Steering You Right

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a number of overnight closures.

Overnight Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., all northbound 95 Express Lanes will be closed from State Road 112 to the Golden Glades Interchange.

All southbound 95 Express Lanes from the Golden Glades Interchange to State Road 112 will be closed nightly. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday’s closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. On Friday night and Saturday night, they will be closed from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Shifting to the west, Tuesday night and Wednesday night all southbound lanes of the State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway will be shut down at the ramp to I-75 northbound from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Beginning Friday, August 4th, through Monday, Aug. 7th, there will be closures of the northbound general purpose lanes of I-95. Two northbound lanes from NW 29 Street to NW 50 Street will be continuously closed starting at 11 p.m. on Friday through 5:30 a.m. Monday. A third lane will also be closed at 11 p.m. nightly and opened at 11 a.m. the next morning.

