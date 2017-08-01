Neighbors Gather For Annual “Night Out Against Crime”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tuesday night thousands of people from cities across South Florida will leave their homes and hang out with their neighbors for the annual National Night Out Against Crime.

The idea behind the event is for residents to interact those in their neighborhood, and members of police and fire departments, to help keep their families and community safe.

The Miami police will be holding their night out at the Little Haiti Soccer Park, at 6301 N.E. 2 Ave., in the Little Haiti from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Miami-Dade police department will be hosting a number of different events across the county from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Fort Lauderdale police department will hold their event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carter Park, located at 1450 W. Sunrise Boulevard. Highlights will include participation by the police department’s Mounted, K-9, SWAT, and Motor units. There will also be a DJ, inflatables, food trucks, back-to-school giveaways, games, and prizes. Plus, a special appearance by McGruff the Crime Dog.

The following is a list of National Night Out events planned throughout the City of Hollywood:

EAST:

Host: Hollywood Lakes Civic Association

Location: 701 Tyler Street (Eppleman Park)

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Host: William Broadwell

Location: 2600-2700 Cleveland Street (North Central District)

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9: 00 p.m.

Host: Crystal Lakes (Private Party-Residents Only)

Location: 2900 N 24th Avenue (Liberia)

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WEST:

Host: Hollywood Hills Civic Association

Location: 4701 Tyler Street (Sal Oliveri Veteran’s Park)

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Host: Playland Estates Civic Association

Location: 3190 N. 56 Avenue (Oak Lake Community Center)

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Host: Boulevard Heights Neighborhood Association

Location: 1030 N 71st Terrace

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Host: Aly

Location: 225 South 56th Terrace (Lawn Acres)

Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Host: Driftwood Civic Association

Location: Cody Street & N. 73rd Terrace

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Host: Beverly Park Civic Association

Location: 6401 Washington Street (German American Society Building)

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Miramar will be holding their night out at Wellman Field, 69th Way and Miramar Parkway (behind the Publix), from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The City of Margate will be throwing a party at the Margate Sports Complex, located on Banks Road between Copans Road and Coconut Creek Parkway. Not only will a number of law enforcement agencies be on hand, there will also be free hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, refreshments, bounce houses, and the kids will have the opportunity to fingerpaint a Margate Police car and a Margate Fire truck.

Nearly a dozen other cities throughout Broward will also be hosting their own events.

Homeowners are encouraged to leave on their front lights as a sign of support.