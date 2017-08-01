Mega Millions Tops $300 Million, Powerball At $261 Million

August 1, 2017 2:47 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There were no major winners in this past weekend’s Florida Lottery Mega Millions and Powerball games which has sent their jackpots upward once again.

Mega Millions has reached $303 million, while Powerball stands at $261 million.

This is the first time in more than a year that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $300 million. It is the twelfth largest prize in the 15-year history of the game.

Mega Millions will draw Tuesday night and Powerball on Wednesday night during the 11:00 pm news on CBS4, South Florida’s new home for the Florida Lottery.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-258.9 million.

If there is one winner, he or she can choose the jackpot, which is paid out over 30-years, or a one-time lump sum cash option of $186 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-292,201,338.

The cash option for the Powerball is $162.4 million.

