In The Recruiting Huddle: Frank Melgarejo – American Heritage

PLAYER: Frank Melgarejo
POSITION: LS/TE/OC
SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 230
SCOUTING: From his days as a youth All-Star – to Miami Coral Reef, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy and now with the defending 5A state champion Patriots, here is a nationally rated long snapper who is among the country’s best – winning several competitions. According to several long time special teams coaches, all feel that this may be the best long snapper they have ever watched. Extremely accurate, his move to play for American Heritage will only continue to showcase this tremendous prospect. Keep an eye on this talented prospect. He still has two seasons left – and will only get better.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5468263/jfrank-melgarejo