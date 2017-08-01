In The Recruiting Huddle: Frank Melgarejo – American Heritage

August 1, 2017 10:27 AM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: American Heritage, Frank Melgarejo, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, SFHSSports

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Frank Melgarejo American HeritageSFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Frank Melgarejo

POSITION: LS/TE/OC

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: From his days as a youth All-Star – to Miami Coral Reef, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy and now with the defending 5A state champion Patriots, here is a nationally rated long snapper who is among the country’s best – winning several competitions. According to several long time special teams coaches, all feel that this may be the best long snapper they have ever watched. Extremely accurate, his move to play for American Heritage will only continue to showcase this tremendous prospect. Keep an eye on this talented prospect. He still has two seasons left – and will only get better.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5468263/jfrank-melgarejo

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Frank Melgarejo American Heritage

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch