Reel In A Deal With Florida Lottery’s Grouper Package

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you love to play the Florida Lottery but like to play all the different games? Now you can try your luck on a variety of games with GROUPER.
The GROUPER package play gives players the opportunity to get three days of jackpots and two daily draws!
With GROUPER, players receive tickets for PICK 4, FANTASY 5, FLORIDA LOTTO, and CASH4LIFE plus, a FREE LUCKY MONEY ticket – giving players the chance to win in five different Lottery drawings.
“With the purchase of every Lottery ticket, players are investing in the future of our children and grandchildren,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell. “Offering a player favorite like GROUPER as a permanent fixture will allow us continue to generate revenue to benefit education in Florida.”
GROUPER is now available for purchase at more than 13,000 Lottery retail locations statewide. Players just have to ask for GROUPER and the terminal will print five individual Quick Pick tickets for the next available draw.