Sunrise Man Accused Of DUI Manslaughter In Death Of Miami Lyft Driver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police said Nicholas Castelao had cocaine, amphetamines and methamphetamine in his system when he drove a stolen car at a high rate of speed one day last March and blew through a stop sign, causing a deadly wreck.

Police said the crash killed Robert Torra, a Lyft driver who had four people in his car. They were all taken to a hospital with injuries.

On Tuesday, a wheelchair bound Castelao appeared before a judge. He’s trying to get out of jail on bond. The judge told him if he gets out he’ll be on house arrest but will be able to go to school and work.

“I can’t work,” Castelao said. “I got pins in my foot.”

Castelao may be injured but Torra lost his life in this violent crash.

Also Tuesday, we’re learning new details about the case.

The arrest report says in the car Castelao was driving officers saw “(I)n plain view there was a glass tube laying on the passenger floor commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.”

At the hospital, Castelao revealed more incriminating information. The report says he “spontaneously stated to the nurse that he was on meth.”

And an emergency room worker told police “she found three clear baggies of suspected crack cocaine in (Castelao’s) right side front pocket.”

Castelao is being held on a bond of $54,000. If he does get out of jail, he’ll be on house arrest. He faces a total of 10 criminal charges in this case.