Rains Flooded Brickell, Lining Streets With Stalled-Out Cars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers took chances as they made their way through flooded streets in Brickell Tuesday night.

Luckily they didn’t suffer the same fate as a number of other vehicles that earlier tried to make their way through SW 1st Avenue near 9th Street and instead stalled and had to get towed.

“I was coming to Publix and saw a few cars go by and I followed and my car stalled,” said stranded driver Christopher Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says he was one of at least seven drivers that were stuck in high waters.

“The car just stopped,” said Gonzalez. “It wouldn’t move. I tried to open the door and water started rushing in.”

Cristina Arambarri was trying to make her way to her yoga studio when she suffered the same fate.

“The engine stopped. The water was up to the windows so I opened the door and run. And now I’m waiting to get it back. I don’t even know if it’s working,” said Arambarri.

Even pedestrians weren’t having any luck making it to their destinations.

“I’m trying to get into Brickell Village to go get something to eat and I’m like, ‘I don’t think that’s going to happen right now,'” said pedestrian Rochelle Fereira.

Not far from there drivers also dealt with flooded streets along Biscayne Boulevard and NE 8th Street as well as NE 2nd Avenue and 11th Street.

People took to social media to show what they were dealing with on top of rush hour traffic.

One video posted on Instagram showed heavy flooding as drivers made their way through a stretch of I-95 northbound.

“I think they need to do something about this. This is ridiculous,” said Ferreira.