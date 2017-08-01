Billick: Gase-Tannehill Bond Is Key To Unlocking Dolphins Potential

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NFL Network analyst and Super Bowl winning former head coach, Brian Billick, joined the Joe Rose Show Tuesday on WQAM.

Billick respects second year Miami Dophins head coach Adam Gase, and considers the Dolphins “a team you have to watch” after their strong finish in 2016.

Like Gase, Billick was an offensive-minded coach. To Billick, the key to Miami’s success lies in the bond between head coach and quarterback.

“Adam Gase is a proven developer of quarterbacks and he believes in Ryan Tannehill,” noted Billick. “Tannehill is going to be the key to me. What kind of step will we see him take with Adam Gase in his second year?”

Gase’s belief in Tannehill has been unwavering. During the 2016 campaign, Gase revealed he only agreed to accept the Dolphins job because he knew he could win with Tannehill under center.

Prior to his season ending knee injury in week 14, Tannehill was posting career high averages in completion percentage (67.1) and passer rating (93.5). His progress under Gase was evident, and hope springs eternal that they can pick where they left off in 2017.

Billick also touched on a hot button topic in today’s NFL: how much contact is too much in practice?

The Miami Dolphins held their first full contact session on Monday, in day 5 of training camp. Late in Monday’s scrimmage, star running back Jay Ajayi left practice with a head injury.

To Billick, hitting in practice is a necessary risk.

“You have to do it,” stressed Billick. “You have to get into football shape and you can only get that in practice. You can’t simulate that in offseason workouts. Once you get into that football shape you have to get into hitting shape and that takes work.”

Billick added, with emphasis: “You cannot show up to the beginning of the season if you aren’t in hitting shape.”

